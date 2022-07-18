Jacksonville Indians Basketball Camp deemed a success

Always one of the more popular summer camps offered at Jacksonville High School, this year proved to be no different as the Jacksonville Indian Basketball Camp invaded John Alexander Gymnasium for three evenings late last week.
Led by Jacksonville High School head boy's basketball coach Mark Alexander, with several Indian hoop stars from seasons past returning to serve as guest instructors, campers took park in a wide array of drills, both offensive and defensive themed, some of which are even used by the varsity Indians.
Reports indicated the youngsters had fun while learning a few things about the game of basketball.
A successful camp, indeed.
