Jacksonville Invitational: JHS's Fontenot finishes in second place in girls singles

Camden Fontenot of Jacksonville High School finished in second place in girls doubles at the Jacksonville Invitational, which took place on Friday at the Frances White Tennis Complex.
Fontenot opened up with an 8-0 win over Henderson and defeated a player from Hallsville, 8-6, in the semi-final round.
Another Hallsville netter topped Fontenot, 8-4, in the championship.
In boys singles, Westyn Hassell went 3-1 in tournament play and was the consolation bracket champion.
After incurring an opening round loss to Henderson, 2-8, Hassell defeated players from Madisonville (8-3), Henderson (8-1) and Tyler High (9-8 (5)) to win the back bracket crown.
Student-athletes from Jacksonville also garnered two consolation brackets championships in girls doubles.
Trawick and Otero defeated a pair from Henderson, 6-3, in the consolation bracket championship.
Playing in another bracket, the Tribe's Urquiza and Torres doubled up a Palestine tandem, 6-3, to earn the back bracket title.
Both of the aforementioned girls doubles teams won two of their three matches, respectively.
In mixed doubles, Silva and Mireles earned wins over pairing from Hudson (8-1), Palestine (6-3) and Center (6-1), while falling, 5-8, to a team from Tyler High.
Diesel Thiel went 2-1 in boys singles, notching victories over foes from Center, 8-1, and Hudson (6-3). In between those matches, Thiel fell, 2-8, to a player from Madisonville.
