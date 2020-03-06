Jacksonville JV netters shine at Whitehouse tourney

Some of the outstanding performers for the Jacksonville Junior Varsity Tennis team this week at the Whitehouse Tournament were: bottom left to right:Cynthia Hernandez & Elizabeth Ramirez 4th place, Claudia Mireles and Laurine Ugbebor 3rd place. Top left to right: Ty Killingsworh and Abby Fagg 4th place, Alex Hesterley and Ethan Kohler 2nd place.