Jacksonville JV netters shine at Whitehouse tourney

WHITEHOUSE — The Jacksonville junior varsity tennis team had an outstanding day on Tuesday when the Tribe journeyed to Smith County for the Whitehouse JV Tournament.
The Tribe returned home with two runner-up finishes and a third place finish.
Ethan Kohler and Alex Hesterly paired up to take second place in Boy's Doubles and Karen Mancera came in second place in Girl's Singles.
Kohler and Hesterly amassed victories over John Tyler (8-1), Saint Mary's (9-7) and All Saints (5-7, 6-2, (11-9)) while Mancera defeated players from John Tyler (8-6), Central Heights (8-3), John Tyler (6-3, 6-3) before losing to Central Heights (2-6, 5-7) in the finals.
Meanwhile, Camden Fontenot went 3-1 for the day and won third place in Girl's Singles. Her only loss came in the semi-finals against a player from Central Heights.
Garnering a Consolation bracket title was the Tribe's Alena Trawick, who won three of her four matches.
In Mixed Doubles, Jacksonville's Abby Fagg and Ty Killingsworth came in fourth place.
