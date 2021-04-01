Jacksonville JV track and field report

Jacksonville's junior varsity girls came in second place in the team standings at the District 16-5A Junior Varsity Championships on Wednesday at Howard Cook Field in Jacksonville.
The Maidens tallied 109 points.
Nacogdoches (191) came in first place and Lufkin (94) nudged out Whitehouse (93) for third.
In the Boys division, Jacksonville scored 72 points to come in fifth place.
Lufkin (162), Huntsville (142) and Whitehouse (95) were the top three teams.
Brooklyn Holman finished in first place in Pole Vault and Nadajia Ross was the runner up in Long Jump.
Other second place efforts by Jacksonville student-athletes included Angelique Lopez winning a silver medal in Discus, Mary Loua coming in second place in Triple Jump and Chesni Speaker taking the No. 2 spot in Pole Vault.
Ana Macias of Nacogdoches finished with 31 points and was the Outstanding Athlete for the girls.
In the Boys division, Ryan Walker (Discus) gave Jacksonville's its only first place finish.
Jonathan Lambert came in second place in the 1600 Meter Run and in the 3200 Meter Run. He scored a team-best 17 points in the meet.
Oliver Cumbie won a silver medal in the 800 Meter Run.
Maurice Curl from Lufkin and Nacogdoches' Jajarin Leadon each scored 26 points to tie for Outstanding Athlete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.