Jacksonville JV track and field report

Junior varsity teams from Jacksonville High were in Whitehouse Tuesday for the Wildcat JV Relays.
The Indians scored 38 points and finished in seventh place in the team standings.
Trent Powell gave the Indians their lone gold medal. Powell cleared 10'-6” in winning the Pole Vault event.
The Maidens tallied 11 points and ended up in eighth place.
JV Boys Jacksonville Results
Pole Vault- 1. Trent Powell, 10'-6”
800M Run- 3. Jesus Servin, 2:12.9; 4. Oliver Cumbie, 2:13.1
1600M Run- 4. Jonathan Lambert, 5:20.01
3200M Run- 2. Lambert,11:35
4X100M Relay- 5. Walker Dublin, Jwaylon Kennedy, Powell, D.K. Kincade. 47.48
4X400M Relay- 6. Cumbie, Servin, Powell, Lambert, 3:58.4
JV Girls Jacksonville Results
Pole Vault- 3. Brooklyn Holman, 6'-0”
100M Dash- 5. Nadajia Ross, 14.51
Long Jump-- 5. Ross, 13'-3.5”
Triple Jump- 6. Ross, 26'-7”
