Jacksonville-Kaufman scrimmage on even terms

Jacksonville’s first scrimmage illuminated some facets of the game that need work while at the same time reflected areas that the Tribe are strong in.
Dress rehearsal No. 1 took place Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl, where Kaufman came away with a 14-13 win.
The Indians came out of the event in good shape physically, which is always a concern.
Following the controlled portion of the scrimmage, the two clubs played two, 12:00 live quarters.
Indian quarterback Brady McCown connected with Jermaine Taylor for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:00 to play in the affair, which made sliced the Lion lead to 14-13 – the point after touchdown attempt by Juan Nunez was blocked.
Point after touchdown attempts are not considered to be “live” action, which resulted in the block for the Lions.
“(Kaufman’s) coach apologized for that after the game,” Jacksonville head coach Jason Holman said. “One of their guys made a mistake; that’s all it was.”
Trent Powell had a 13-yard catch during the Indians’ final scoring march while Taylor, a NCAA Division I prospect, had a 17-yard catch on the following play, as the Tribe was in up-tempo mode, something that Jacksonville head football coach said he hopes the team will be successful at this year.
On its second possession in the first period, the Indians drove 70 yards 11 plays to get on the scoreboard first.
Jayden Boyd plowed into the end zone from three yards out with 10:45 showing on the clock, with Nunez drilling the PAT, putting the Indians in front, 7-0.
The Lions needed just four plays to even things up, with the short match being capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run.
On a second-and-six from their own 34, a Kaufman running back peeled off a 42-yard run up the center of the field, which set up the Lions first score of the evening.
With 5:51 to go in the final period, the Lions scored a 60-yard touchdown on a short pass to the running back. After the PAT, Kaufman led, 14-7.
Kaufman had 210 total yards (79 rushing, 210 passing) while Jacksonville runners carried 16 times for 90 yards and McCown (5-11-0) threw for 64 yards, giving the home team 154 yards of total offense.
Andrew Diles was Jacksonville’s leading receiver, with one catch for 23 yards.
Taylor had two grabs for 21 yards.
The McCown to Taylor combination worked well, both in the live and controlled portion of the evening’s action. Other Indian receivers combined for at least three drops.
Reese Hicks, a recent transfer from Frankston, was Jacksonville’s leading rusher. He piled up 49 yards in eight carries and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
Boyd had five carries for 27 yards, while Josh Gaskins tallied 12 yards in his two rushing attempts.
The Indians and the Lions each scored once in the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
McCown threw a dart to Taylor, who was running a deep slant route, for a 67-yard touchdown. The speedy Taylor had beat both of tbe Lion defenders when he reeled in the pass.
“On offense, we need to work on starting off fast out of the gate,” Holman said. “We didn’t do that (in the scrimmage). We really didn’t start to click until the live quarters.”
“Going up-tempo on offense, I thought worked pretty well for the first scrimmage. We don’t have the biggest offensive lineman, so we have to create some opportunities and that is what the up-tempo is designed to do. It seemed to wear them (Kaufman) down lady, which opened up our running game.”
Junior Varsity – Jacksonville and Kaufman ended up tied, 2-2, in what was a controlled scrimmage. Both of the Tribe’s scores came on 2-yard touchdown passes. The Lions scored on the last play of the dress rehearsal, when a Kaufman receiver had a 30-yard touchdown grab.
Freshmen – The Indian freshmen posted a 5-3 win after leading 4-1 at one point. Jacksonville scored by land, by air and a defensive touchdown, in what was a well-rounded effort. Both the freshman and junior varsity games lasted about an hour and were played simultaneously.
