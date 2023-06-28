Jacksonville Lions Club golf Tourney scheduled for mid September

The 2023 edition of the Jacksonville Lions Club Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, September 15 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
The tournament will use a 4-man scramble format.
Grand prize belt buckles will be awarded.
To register contact Shawn Profili Shawnprofili@yahoo.com or by calling 903 372-8072.
The Jacksonville Lions Club serves the community in many areas such as Recycle for Sight, Elijah’s Retreat, Highway 69 Rescue Mission, the Rainbow Room, disabled youth, hunger relief, scholarships, backpacks for school children, the animal shelter and many more.
