Jacksonville manhandles Madisonville, 65-43, Taylor leads the way with 18

Jacksonville took the lead for good with 6:42 to go in the first quarter in route to scoring a dominating 65-43 win over Madisonville on Tuesday evening at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The victory enabled the No. 16-ranked Tribe (22-8, 7-1) to keep pace with Bullard, who is also 7-1 in District 18-4A. Bullard thumped Rusk 90-50, on Tuesday.
Jacksonville was able to win with ease despite having its leading scorer, Karmelo Clayborne, go down with an ankle injury with :06 to go in the first quarter. Clayborne immediately hobbled into the dressing room and did not return to the game.
Clayborne scored two points in the contest and now has 1,007-career points as a Jacksonville Indian.
The Indians led 12-6 when Clayborne exited the game.
Forced to play on without their go-to guy on offense, the Indians responded in grand fashion. Several guys really stepped up to help try to spell Clayborne.
Jermaine Taylor led the Tribe in scoring by canning 18 points to compliment his six rebounds, Davarian Boyd tossed in 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds to go along with three blocked shots while Devin McCuin knocked down 11 points and added seven boards.
Credit the play of guys like Brady McCown, who scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds, Kaden Franklin (4 points, 6 rebounds), Isaiah Hamilton (5 points) and Ryan McCown (2 points, 5 rebounds) for not allowing Jacksonville to miss a beat, with Clayborne sidelined.
The Tribe opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run to expand its lead to 27-10 with 3:40 left in the opening half and went on to lead 35-18 at the break.
The Indians largest lead of the evening, 26 points, came with 2:23 left to play after Taylor had swished what turned out to be his final bucket of the night.
Jacksonville will play its final district road game on Friday by traveling to Hudson.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Jacksonville 59, Madisonville 40
