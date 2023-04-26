Jacksonville Middle School tennis report
Progress file art

JMS Tennis (at Tyler Middle School Tournament, April 23)

 

8th Grade Division

Chika Achinivu and Carlos Camacho – 3rd place in mixed doubles

Aiden Thibodeaux and Aaron Baugess – Consolation champions.

 

7th Grade Division

Mary Grace Peacock – 3rd place in girls singles

Cadie Carr – Consolation champion.

McKenzie Reynolds and Kelly Lima – 3rd place in girls doubles

Daylon Mares – 4th place in boys singles


 

