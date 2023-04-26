Jacksonville Middle School tennis report

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Texas...
Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and
Cherokee Counties.
For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the
lower Angelina River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 161.7
feet early Friday afternoon. It will then rise to 161.9 feet
Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.