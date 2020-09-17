Jacksonville more than ready to scrimmage Cleveland

After a record-long fall training camp, the Jacksonville Indians are ready to line up against someone other than their teammates.
The team (varsity) will get that opportunity at 7:00 p.m. this evening at Abe Martin Stadium on the campus of Lufkin High School, when Jacksonville takes on Cleveland's Indians in both clubs' lone dress rehearsal of the fall.
“It's been a long grind for these kids,” Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “We went right from the strength and conditioning workouts in August to putting on the helmets on September 7.
“When we started we had 85 kids, and now we have 70. The kids that still here have worked hard and they are fighters; they are warriors and they are ready.”
Coleman said that the Tribe's starting lineup has for all intents and purposes been decided.
“I don't think the scrimmage will change anything,” he said. “We will be more interested to see how the kids respond in different situations when they are going up against Cleveland.”
One team of Jacksonville freshman/junior varsity will scrimmage the Cleveland freshmen at 5:30 p.m., with another unit of Jacksonville frosh slated to travel to Lindale for a scrimmage.
“We have a lot of freshmen this year, and we want to get as many of them as we can playing time,” Coleman said.
The scrimmages in Lufkin are open to the public. Fans are expected to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while inside the stadium.
Jacksonville will open the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Historic Tomato Bowl against Crandall.
NOTE — Cleveland is out of District 8-5A-I which also includes Lufkin and College Station … Cleveland went 0-10 last season … Coleman said that he is pleased with how his team has handled the COVID-19 situation. Only two Indians missed time with virus issues during fall camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.