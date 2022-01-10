Note: Tonight's basketball game between Jacksonville and Central Heights has been canceled.
MABANK — Basketball teams representing Jacksonville High School swept their counterparts from Mabank High School in non-district action that took place in Mabank on Friday night.
In the varsity feature, the Indians (16-4) posted a 61-35 decision over the Panthers (18-8).
The Tribe junior varsity squad came home with a 33-29 victory and the Indian freshman pounded the Panther frosh, 63-42.
Jacksonville will host No. 12-ranked (Class 3A) Central Heights in a rare Monday night encounter this evening.
The doubleheader will start off with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity tilt at 7:15 p.m.
This will be the Indians' final non-district test. Jacksonville will open conference play on Friday night by visiting Tyler High School.
