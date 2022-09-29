Jacksonville must find a way to score points against a menacing Kilgore defense

Two teams that are on a hot streak are scheduled to lock horns at 7:30 p.m. Friday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore, when the visiting Jacksonville Indians and the hometown Bulldogs will meet for the first time in 11 years.
Jacksonville is 2-3. 1-0 in 9-4A-I play, having stomped Athens 31-17 last week. The Indians have won as many games — two — in the past two weeks as they have in the previous two seasons combined, while Kilgore will bring a three game winning streak to the table.
Last week the Kilgore defense pitched a shutout in the Bulldogs' 32-0 blanking of Palestine.
One man that knows a thing or two about defensive football is Jacksonville head coach Jason Holman, who prior to becoming head coach at Tatum two years ago, had served as the Lufkin Panthers' defensive coordinator for nearly a decade.
“Their defense is a really good one,” he said. They are physical up front, they are very active and they are aggressive. They have the most physical front that we have seen. It's going to be a challenge to move the ball against that bunch.”
After suffering losses to Carthage (45-10) in Week 1 and to Gilmer (40-26) the following week, the Bulldog defenders have allowed an average of only 11 points a game.
The defending district champions proved to be extremely stingy in the Red Zone last week as the Bulldogs stopped several Palestine drives inside the 20-yard line.
“(Offensively) We can't get one-dimensional,” Holman said. “We have got to be able to pass the ball as well as do a good job with our running game. We are going to need our receivers to be able to get outside and to be able to run east and west.”
As for the big key to the game for the Indians, Holman had this to say: “We have to focus on the ordinary; not the extraordinary stuff. Every man will have to do his job, down-in, down-out.”
Both Jacksonville and Kilgore own non-district wins over Pine Tree. The Indians beat the Pirates 31-21 in Longview in Week 4. The previous Friday night Kilgore handed Pine Tree a 20-14 loss in a game that was played in Kilgore.
Kilgore leads the all time series 28-24-2. The Tribe won the last meeting, 27-20, in 2011, which was Jacksonville head coach Steve Wells' final season.
District 9-4A-I this week: Palestine at Chapel Hill, Lindale at Athens, Henderson has a bye.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.