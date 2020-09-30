Jacksonville must keep Cleburne's Chandler on a short leash

Jacksonville Indian fans get ready.
After soaking up the glim and glam of the homecoming coronation during the pregame festivities on Friday night, those in attendance will have an opportunity to see perhaps one of the most dynamic offensive talents that will be appearing at the Historic Tomato Bowl this season.
Cleo Chandler, a 5'-10”, 192-pound running back/wide receiver, went off the chain last week against Hallsville by carrying 20 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and racking up 135 yards passing on 13 grabs, two of which went for touchdowns.
With Cleburne (1-0) in front by a deuce, 28-26 in the second half, Chandler found another gear and peeled off touchdown runs of 16 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for the Yellowjackets, who went on to win, 42-26.
For his efforts Chandler has been nominated as a Texas Football Mr. Texas Football for the week.
In an interview with the Cleburne Times-Review Chandler's coach, Casey Walraven, said that he believes Chandler has a chance to have a 1,000-yard season both rushing and receiving.
After ripping through the Hallsville defense for 288 yards last week, Chandler seems well on his way to reaching those lofty numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.