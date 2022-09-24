Jacksonville opens district by ambushing Athens 34-17

Jacksonville scored two touchdowns in a 2:31 span early in the third quarter and the Indians went on to double up Athens, 34-17, in front of a robust homecoming crowd at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday evening.
The game was the District 9-4A-I lid lifter for both teams, who are now 2-3 overall.
With the score tied 10-10 to start the final half, Jacksonville needed just six plays to march 51 yards to pay dirt, which came in the form of an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ryan McCown to Jermaine Taylor. Taylor went on to lead Jacksonville in receiving by making three grabs for 37 yards.
Following the point after touch down kick by Jesus Nunez, the Tribe moved in front 17-10 with 9:31 left in the third segment.
Nunez had a perfect night for the Indians, going 4-for-4 on point after touchdown attempts and tacking on two field goals.
After a three and out on Athens' first possession of the second half, Jacksonville set up shop on the Hornets' 20-yard line, following a 30-yard punt return by Devin McCuin, who was crowned homecoming king during a pre-game ceremony.
On the third play from scrimmage, Ryan Walker rambled in from seven yards out which gave the Tribe a commanding, 24-10 advantage.
The Hornets got back in the game when Jorien Ray caught an 8-yard scoring strike from Ty Arroyo with 51 ticks left in the third period. The touchdown play capped off an impressive 15-play drive that chewed up just over six minutes. The march started at the Athens 25-yard line.
Jacksonville got those points back in its ensuing possession when Jwaylon Kennedy powered in from 17 yards out with 10:21 remaining in the game.
Kennedy led Jacksonville in rushing (16 carries for 84 yards) for the second-straight week.
The Indians logged a huge takeaway on the Hornets' first play of the ensuing drive. That's when Koda Canady, who has verbally committed to Lamar University, came up with the first of what would be two fourth-frame interceptions for the senior.
The Jacksonville drive started at the Athens 25-yard line, and on the sixth play of the progression Nunez punched in a 25-yard field goal, which swelled the Indian lead to 34-17.
Jacksonville's first points of the night came with 2:16 to play in the opening stanza when Nunez made good on a 35-yard field goal.
With the Hornets in front 10-3, McCuin returned a kick off 81-yards for a touchdown, which resulted in the teams going to the locker room at the break with 10 points apiece.
Other defensive standouts for the Tribe, aside from Canady, were Michael Miles, Trent Powell and Cash Bearden.
Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman said all week long that his team would have to establish the run first, and they more than did exactly that. In fact, out of the Indians' 255 total yards, 169 yards was via land, while 86 came by air.
Jacksonville will travel to Kilgore next week for a date with the Bulldogs. Kilgore (2-3, 1-0) slammed Palestine 32-0 to open league play on Friday.
In the other game involving district outfits Lindale kept Henderson winless by prevailing 44-17 on Friday. Chapel Hill had the night off.
