Jacksonville opens season with an 85-52 win over No. 6 Tatum

The Jacksonville Basketball Indians treated the large (and loud) crowd that had filed into John Alexander Gymnasium to an 85-52 win over Tatum in the season opener for both clubs on Friday night.
The Eagles came into the game ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 3A poll.
After toying with Tatum for most of the first quarter the Tribe took the lead (14-13) for good with 55 seconds left in the first quarter when Karmelo Clayborne scored on a driving layup.
The feisty sophomore finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
In front 16-13 going into the second period, the Indians outscored their guests 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 36-19 lead into the dressing room at intermission.
The Mark Alexander-coached Tribe closed the half out on a 13-2 run.
Jacksonville continued their dominance in the third quarter and moved ahead by 30 points (56-26) when Jaden Boyd made an old fashioned 3-point play with three minutes left in the segment.
The Indians' guards proved to be quicker and more athletic than that of the Eagles.
Clayborne, a sophomore, was a disruptive force for the Indians, as he forced a large portion of Tatum's 23 turnovers.
Conversely, Jacksonville turned the ball over 14 times, with nine of those coming in the fourth quarter when the Indian reserves were in the game.
Devin McCuin, one of four Indians to finish in double figures, led the way 15 points — he also pulled down two boards.
Vito High scored 14 points and had six caroms while Kamari Gipson ended the night with 13 points and six rebounds.
Jermaine Taylor (9 points, 9 rebounds) just missed a double-double for the Indians.
Jacksonville amassed 49 rebounds in the game and really looked strong in that department.
Devarion Boyd and Koda Canady came in off of the bench to toss in six points apiece for Jacksonville.
The Indians will host Hallsville beginning with the freshman game at noon on Tuesday. The games were originally scheduled to be played in Hallsville, but have been moved to Jacksonville instead.
SUB-VARSITY: Jacksonville 56, Tatum 35
