Jacksonville outlasts Lufkin, 6-5, Lavender drives in winning run

Jacksonville overcame an 11-day lay off and the Lufkin High School softball team on Monday afternoon at Fightin' Maiden Field.
The 6-5 triumph enabled the Maidens (9-11, 4-2) to complete the season sweep over the Lady Panthers (11-9, 2-4).
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, but rain forced the postponement until Monday.
Jacksonville is scheduled to continue conference play by visiting Whitehouse on Tuesday night.
Bethany Lavender, one of five Maidens that had a multi-hit game, accounted for the what turned out to be the game-winning hit in the bottom of the fifth. Her single to right field drove Jasmine Gallegos in to score from third base, which put Jacksonville up 6-2 at that time.
Gallegos led off the frame with a base hit up-the-middle. She was bunted over to second by Trinity Tyler, and advanced to third on a base hit to center off the bat of Grace Abercrombie.
Gallegos figured into the winning equation once again in the top of the seventh inning. After Lufkin had cut the Maidens lead to 6-5, and with Hollie Cooper representing the tying run at first base, Maiden skipper Brittney Batten made a pitching change, with Gallegos coming in to relieve the starter, Asjia Canady.
Gallegos needed just three pitches to get Katelyn Segura to ground out to end the game.
Canady earned the win in the circle for Jacksonville and Gallegos picked up a save.
Riley Todd, a McLennan College signee, had three of the Jacksonville's 13 hits. She also drove in three runs.
Kylee McCown doubled and had a base hit and drove in two runs for the Maidens, with Lavender and Abercrombie each going 2-3.
Gallegos had two singles in four official trips to the dish.
Claire Gull added a triple for the Jacksonville ladies.
The Maidens stranded nine runners and the Lady Panthers left seven aboard.
Cooper drew the start for Lufkin and pitched 4.1 innings and was the losing pitcher.
Ryleigh Mills led the Lady Panthers at the plate with a 3-3 afternoon.
The Maidens are currently in third place in the District 16-5A standings, where they trail Huntsville and Whitehouse. Jacksonville is a game back of Whitehouse.
