Jacksonville preparing to make its first area appearance in 9 years

It's been quite a while since the Jacksonville Basketball Indians were preparing for a playoff game just five days before the calender flips over to March.
The Tribe (27-6) are scheduled to take on the Highland Park Scots (26-4) in a Class 5A, Region II area game, that will be played at Wills Point High School on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Jacksonville's last area appearance came on Feb. 22, 2013 when the Indians lost to McKinney North, 55-45, in area play.
Some of the standouts on that Indian team were DaDa Franklin, Raybon Riden, Londedric Taylor and Kedarrius Buckingham.
The Scots have taken an impressive path to get to where they are at this point.
Highland Park won the District 13-5A crown by going 13-1 in conference play.
Many of the Scots' non-conference games were hyper tough.
Three of Highland Park's four losses came at the hands of Class 6A powers that are currently ranked in the top 13 of the state's highest classification.
No. 1-Richardson (31-1), No. 8 Lake Highlands (31-4) and No. 13 McKinney (30-5) are three of the four teams that the Scots have lost to.
Highland Park's other loss was against district rival Mesquite Poteet (15-14).
In its bi-district game on Tuesday, Highland Park leveled Waco University, 67-23.
Jacksonville (27-6), who is led by senior Vito High and sophomores Karmelo Clayborne and Jermaine Taylor, scratched out a 60-52 bi-district victory over a pesky Hallsville outfit in its bi-district fray on Tuesday.
The Indians, who are coached by Mark Alexander, are the District 16-5A co-champions (along with Lufkin).
Jacksonville fell to Lufkin, 51-44, last Friday in the playoff seeding game. The two clubs split their regular season meetings.
The Jacksonville-Highland Park winner will move on to face either Red Oak or Mount Pleasant in the regional quarterfinal round early next week. Red Oak and Mt. Pleasant are slated to do battle at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenville High School.
