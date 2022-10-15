Jacksonville racks up over 500 yards of offense in 55-52 loss to Palestine

PALESTINE — One never really knows what will happen when old rivals Jacksonville and Palestine collide on the gridiron and the 86th edition of the series that was played at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night proved that fact, yet again.
Palestine outlasted the Tribe, 55-52, in what was truly a score fest.
The Wildcats evened their overall record at 3-3 and improved to 1-2 in District 9-4A-I play while Jacksonville will carry a 2-6, 1-3 record into its upcoming bye week.
Palestine took the lead for good with 2:22 to play in the first half when Taj'Shawn Wilson returned a kick off down the Wildcat sideline for a 64-yard touchdown, which gave the home team a 27-23 lead, following a successful point after touchdown by Alex Garcia.
Jacksonville battled the rest of the night in hopes of regaining the lead, but it wasn't meant to be.
After the two outfits combine to score 44 points in the second quarter, the Wildcats were able to take a 34-30 edge at halftime.
With Palestine in front 48-44, the Tribe recovered a Wildcat fumble deep in Jacksonville territory to snuff out what looked like a Wildcat scoring march.
Jacksonville took over at its own 15-yard line and in just three plays, plus a pass interference call against the home team, the Indians had moved the ball all the way down to the Wildcat 12. Unfortunately for the Indians after a 14-yard Jwaylon Kennedy run he fumbled the ball inside the 15-yard line and Palestine recovered.
On the ensuing Wildcat drive, Palestine was able to score when Elijah Walker jetted in from 7 yards out with 2:18 to play in the contest, which increased the Wildcat lead to 11 points, 55-44.
Following a long kick off return by Skyler Whiteaker, the Indians set up shop on the Wildcat 48-yard line and in eight plays the Indians were able to get the points back when Jermaine Taylor caught a 9-yard scoring strike from Ryan McCown.
Jacksonville added a successful 2-point conversion, which came on a McCown pass to Devin McCuin, to reduce the Palestine lead to 55-52. The score came with 31 ticks showing on the clock.
Each team had two defensive stops in the second half.
McCown had his most productive night of the year, going 21-34-1 for 400 yards and four touchdowns. McCuin, the Indians' leading pass catcher (10-189), caught touchdown passes covering 80 and 14 yards while Taylor reeled in five passes for 131 yards. He had a pair of touchdown grabs that covered 48 and 9 yards. Taylor rushed for 74 yards on two scampers and came up with an interception in the first half.
Kennedy, once again, led Jacksonville in rushing. He carried 11 times for 86 yards and scored on runs of nine and 27 yards.
As a team the Tribe had 563 total yards of offense.
Defensively, Jacksonville struggled to stop the Wildcats' ground attack. Wilson had touchdown runs covering 12 and 11 yards and Walker scored from seven and five yards out.
Palestine's first score of the night came on a 68-yard punt return by K'Mari Gipson.
In other District 9-4A-I games played on Friday, Kilgore defeated Henderson 42-21 and Chapel Hill bombed Lindale, 79-45.
Kilgore moved to 4-0 in conference play while Chapel Hill is 3-0.
Lindale is currently in third place at 2-2.
Henderson and Palestine are both 1-2 in conference play and are a half game in front of the Indians.
Jacksonville's next action will come on Oct. 28 when the Indians take on Lindale on Senior Night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.