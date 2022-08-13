Jacksonville rallies for 17-14 scrimmage win over Kaufmann

Jacksonville scrimmaged Kaufman at Lion Stadium in Kaufman on Friday evening. The Lions were 8-4 in 2021, losing to Argyle in the second round of the Class 4A-D1 playoffs.
It was Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman’s first look at his Fightin’ Indians after two weeks of early morning practices.
With the temperature at 103 on the field turf, each team ran about 30 offensive plays each in the controlled part of the scrimmage.
Kaufman scored twice and Jacksonville once. Jacksonville got on the board first on the third play of the scrimmage as senior quarterback Ryan McCown threw a 20-yard seam route to senior receiver Devon McCuin, the UTSA commit. McCuin, named to the preseason B#East Texas First team, split Kaufman’s two safeties after the catch and went 50 yards untouched to complete the 70-yard score.
Defensively, Jacksonville played well against a Kaufman offensive line that clearly outweighed Jacksonville’s front.
The coaches agreed to play two controlled quarters with Jacksonville winning in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion, 17-14.
Jacksonville opened the first controlled quarter with a time consuming 70 yard-drive, culminating with a nice check-down 12-yard touchdown throw from McCown to senior running back J’waylon Kennedy. The shifty Kennedy caught McCown’s pass at the 8 and sliced his way to paydirt to put Jacksonville up 6-0. Jesus Nunez converted the extra point to make it 7-0 Jacksonville. The drive featured a bruising running attack with junior Jayden Boyd, senior Jwaylon Kennedy, and junior Jermaine Taylor running the ball behind some solid blocking from Alexis Martinez and D’Andre Diles. Clutch catches were also made by McCuin and senior Koda Canady, a Lamar University commit.
Kaufman responded by going 70 yards to tie it up 7-7. After trading a couple of punts, Kaufman got on the board again to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter. Jacksonville responded with a solid drive that featured another versatile running with Boyd, junior Trey Powell, and Taylor. McCown, who threw three touchdowns on the night, showed a calm presence in the pocket as he was expected to do a returning starter. The drive stalled at the Kaufman 16 yard line. Coach Holman called on Galvan for the field goal and he split the uprights from 29 yards to close the gap to 10-7 in favor of Kaufman.
After forcing a Kaufman punt, McCown and the Jacksonville offense took over their own 21 yard line. A pass to Boyd out of the backfield and a couple of Taylor runs moved the football to the 50 yard with about three minutes left to play. McCown then delivered a perfect strike on a post route to Jermain Taylor for the 50-yard score. Jacksonville led 17-14.
A last chance for Kaufman was snuffed out when Jacksonville LB Koda Canady perfectly jumped an out route for an interception to seal the controlled scrimmage win for Jacksonville. This led to chants from the Jacksonville sideline of “Row the boat, row the boat, row the boat!” one of the mantras Jason Holman has instilled in his players to help them stay focused on the job at hand.
Defensively, the Tribe turned in a solid performance with Canady, junior defensive tackle Zadarious Hinton, senior Rolando Munoz, LB Jermaine Taylor, senior Devarion Boyd, senior defensive tackle Kaden Franklin, and senior cornerback John Johnson making key defensive stops.
After the scrimmage, both teams joined in prayer together. Then Jason Holman addressed his team. “First of all, I’m proud of you. You didn’t quit. You had a chance there to lay down and you didn’t. When you fight for your brother, and he fights for you, this is what happens. Don’t forget that.
"I heard the enthusiasm on the sidelines when the game got tight. You responded and that’s what it takes to win. The bottom line is to win. Always. And you did! We made some mistakes tonight that we need to fix and we will. That’s what scrimmages are for. So, just keep working and keep finishing like you did tonight and good things will happen.”
In their second tune-up before the August 26 opener at Sulphur Springs, Jacksonville will scrimmage the Bullard Panthers this Thursday at Tomato Bowl. The freshman and junior varsity will start at 5pm followed by the varsity.
This Friday, the community is invited to the annual Pow-Wow, the official kickoff to the 2022-2023 athletic year. Admission is free. Multiple boys and girls teams will be introduced as well as the JHS Cheer teams, the Cherokee Charmers, the JHS Drill team, and the award-winning JHS Band. Festivities begin at 6pm.
