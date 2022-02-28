JACKSONVILLE RELAYS: Indians, Maidens finish in third place in team standings

The Jacksonville boys and girls track teams braved cloudy and chilly conditions on Friday to capture third place in the team standings in their respective divisions of the Jacksonville Relays.
The meet, which featured 10 teams in each division, took place at Howard Cook Field on the Jacksonville High School campus.
Field events were canceled due to wet conditions.
Lindale (127) and Tatum (105) were the top placing teams in the varsity boys segment.
Jacksonville and Whitehouse both tallied 69 points, followed by Bullard (38) and Rusk (22).
Brayden Vining came in second place in the 800 meters, clocking a 2:09, and Blake Blain ran a 16.13 to take the runner-up spot in the 110 Hurdles to spark Bullard.
Rusk's top finisher was its 4X100 meter relay team (Elijah Ward, Will Dixon, Trey Devereaux, Jackson Crysup), who came in third place with a time of 44.96.
In the varsity girls division, Bullard racked up 93 points to win first place, followed by Tatum (93) and Jacksonville (81).
Chapel Hill chalked up 63 points, with Lindale (44), Whitehouse (35) and Rusk (33) rounding things out among the teams that scored points.
Bullard's Riley Roberts won gold in the 3200 Meter run, crossing the finish line in a time of 11:58. She also came in second in the 1600 Meter run (5:42).
The Lady Panthers' 4X200 Meter Relay unit (Emersen Moore, Hannah Medders, Chloe Howard, Emily Clark) came in first place, stopping the timer on 1:54.
Highlighting things for Rusk was Lizzy Kimbrell, who ran second in the 300 Meter Hurdles (51.36) and third in the 100 Meter Hurdles (16.95).
Varsity Boys (Top 5 finishers for Jacksonville)
3200M-1st-Marco Hernandez, 10:42
3200M-2nd-Jacinto Flores, 11:01
3200M-5th-Miguel Piñuelas, 11:50
800M-5th-Cristobal Gallegos, 2:13
400M-5th-Hillard Ugbebor, 59.95
200M-3rd-Cash Bearden, 23.10
1600M-1st-Angel Luna, 5:02
1600M-4th-Jacinto Flores, 5:19
4X100M Relay-2nd-(Dataevous Kincaid, Ethan Mobley, Jwayton Kennedy, Bearden), 44.93
4X200M Relay-5th-(Ugbebor, Mobley, Kennedy, Bearden), 1:38
4X400M Relay-5th-(Ugbebor, Bryan Arellanos, Jesus Muñoz, Jonathan Lambert), 4:18
Varsity Girls (Top 5 finishers for Jacksonville)
3200M-1st-Emily Martinez, 12:53
3200M-5th-Alexia Davis, 14:15
800M-3rd-Madison Soultanova, 2:37
100M-1st-Jazmyn White, 12.61
100M-3rd-Keavia Brown, 13.17
400M-4th-Lanajah Ticey, 1:08.1
400M-5th-Kalie Anderson,1:08.6
1600M-2nd-Martinez, 6:09
1600M-3rd-Soultanova, 6:23
4X100M Relay-3rd (White, Nadia Neveu, Trunijah Butler, Sa'Kiya Anderson), 53.07
4X200M Relay-2nd-(White, Neveu, Butler, S. Anderson), 1:56
