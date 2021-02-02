Jacksonville rides huge second quarter lead to 56-42 win over Nac

Jacksonville ginned a second quarter to remember on Tuesday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium, where the Indians churned out a 56-42 victory over Nacogdoches.
Leading by a mere three points going in the second, Jacksonville played, perhaps, its best 8:00 of the season to outscore the Dragons 21-8 in the segment and take a 33-17 lead into the locker room at the break.
Jacksonville opened the frame on a 13-0 run and the Indians' defense and full court made life rough for the Dragons. Nacogdoches was held scoreless for the first 4:06 of the stanza, as Jacksonville went in front 25-9 with 4:10 to go in the first half.
Sophomore Karmelo Clayborne proved to be an unstoppable force for Nacogdoches in the period, by scoring 14 of his game-high 21 points.
Clayborne also scored three of his club's six treys.
Other highlights of the quarter included Jacksonville forcing the Dragons to turn the ball over seven times. On the flip side Jacksonville had one miscue.
Jacksonville posted its largest lead of the evening with 4:39 to go in the third frame, following a triple from the right wing by Devin McCuin that made the score, 46-24.
McCuin and Vito High tossed in 14 apiece for the Indians, with McCuin and Jermaine Taylor leading the team in rebounds, with five each — Taylor also scored four points.
Jacksonville head coach Mark Alexander said before the game that he felt like Taylor would have a big game, as he was asked to help fill the rebounding void left by Patrick Clater, who didn't dress out due to illness.
Although down by 22 points, the Dragons continued to play hard and closed the third on an 8-2 mini run that cut the Indian lead to 48-32 after three periods of play.
The Dragons then went on a 10-4 spurt that resulted in the visitors pulling to within 10 points, 52-42, with 2:57 left.
The remainder of the points down the stretch came from the free throw line exclusively.
The Indians mounted another strong defensive stand, by keeping the Dragons from scoring in the final 2:57.
Kolby Yarbrough ended up with a team-best 11 points for Nacogdoches.
Jacksonville, who is scheduled to travel to first-place Huntsville on Friday, improved to 13-9, 4-3 with the win.
The Dragons fell to 11-11, 3-3.
Nacogdoches has played one less conference game than the Indians, after their game at Huntsville was postponed due to a security threat last Friday. That threat turned out to be a false alarm. Nacogdoches and Huntsville will make that game up on Feb. 13.
FRESHMEN: Jacksonville 50, Nacogdoches 42. No junior varsity game was played due to COVID-19 protocols.
