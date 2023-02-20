Jacksonville, Rusk powerlifting teams take part in Garrison invite

Jacksonville and Rusk boys and girls powerlifting teams took part in the 2nd Annual Garrison Bulldog Invitational on Saturday.
In the boys division, Rusk came in seventh place with 14 points, followed by Jacksonville in eighth place with 13 points.
The top teams in the team standings were Garrison (57), Nacogdoches (27) and Henderson (23).
Marshall (29) edged out Garrison (27) for first place in the girls division, with Groveton (23) taking third place.
Rusk tallied 18 points and finished fifth in the team standings and Jacksonville (15) came in seventh place.
BOYS
Jacksonville Top 5 Finishers
123 lb.-1. Christian Espinoza, 835 lbs.
165lb.-3.Alex McKnight, 1,150 lbs.
198 lb.-5. Josue Gaytan, 990 lbs.
308 lb.-4. Harrison Blaylock, 820 lbs.
Rusk Top 5 Finishers
123 lb.-2. Tucker Goff, 670lbs.
148 lb.-5.Hayden Dyess, 1,005 lbs.
165 lb.- 4. Alan Rojo, 1,115 lbs.
181 lb.-2. John Callahan, 1,190 lbs.
275 lb.- 5. David Kennedy, 1,270 lbs.
GIRLS
Jacksonville Top 5 Finishers
123 lb.- 3. Alondra Rangel, 560 lbs.
123 lb.- 5. Miriam Rangel, 435 lbs.
132 lb.- 1. Janet Garcia, 605 lbs.
198 lb.- 3. Dixie Dowling, 765 lbs.
198 lb.- 5. Angelique Lopez, 550 lbs.
Rusk Top 5 Finishers
105 lb.- 3. Bailey Robinson, 455 lbs.
105 lb.- 4. Karen Dyess, 380 lbs.
114 lb. 2. Caris Jinkins, 510 lbs.
114 lb.- 3. Ainsley Oliver, 480 lbs.
114 lb.- 5. Aubrey McCown, 475 lbs.
181 lb.- 2. Ashley McCuin, 680 lbs.
220 lb.- 4. Mattie Oliver, 600 lbs.
254 lb.- 5. Brooklyn Brawner, 585 lbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.