It’s not often when an entire team is selected for an all-district team, but that rare occurrence has presented itself, as all nine Jacksonville Indians have earned a spot of the 18-4A All-District squad.
Topping the list was junior Karmelo Clayborne, who was voted as the league Most Valuable Player.
The Defensive Player of the Year accolade went to senior Devin McCuin.
The Jacksonville coaching staff, led by head coach Mark Alexander, and head coach Dean Nuckolls’ Bullard coaching staff shared the Coach of the Year honors, as the Indians and the Panthers finished the regular season tied for first place in the conference standings.
Jacksonville seniors Koda Canady and Ryan McCown picked up second team honors.
The Indians’ Kaden Franklin, a senior, along with sophomores Isaiah Hamilton and Brady McCown were honorable mention choices.
Bullard had three players to garner superlative mention. That group included Garrett Nuckolls, a senior, being voted Offensive Player of the Year, freshman Gage Nuckolls earning Co-Newcomer of the Year lauds (along with Hudson’s Landon Greer) and Panther sophomore Layne Alexander receiving the Sixth Man award.
First team choices from Bullard were seniors Jeffery Brooks and Owen Thompson. Sophomore Tyler Lamberth and junior Colby Hannah came away with second team plaudits.
Rusk senior Owen McCown was a first team pick while sophomore Spencer Barnett and Adrian Tumblin were named to the loop’s second team.
