Jacksonville's season comes to a close with 74-60 Area loss to No. 3 Silsbee

NACOGDOCHES – Jacksonville’s playoff run ended on Friday night at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Johnson Coliseum where the Indians fell, 74-60, to No. 3 ranked Silsbee.
The Wildcats (24-12) advance to take on either Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson or Chapel Hill in the regional quarterfinal round early next week while the No. 20-ranked Indians end the year with a 24-9 record.
Leading by only three points, 37-34, to start the second half, the Wildcats, who have now won 19-straight games, opened the third quart by peeling off a 9-2 run to move ahead by double digits (46-36) for the first time in the game with 5:10 left in the third period.
Following a transition basket by Koda Canady with 1:17 left in the segment, the Indians had cut the Silsbee lead to a more manageable, 50-45.
The Wildcats led by five to start the final frame.
After a deuce by Dre’Lon Miller at the 7:38 mark and a corner trey by Lamarcus Bottley, the Wildcats were, again, up by double digits, 57-47.
Jacksonville pulled to within eight points following a bucket by Jermaine Taylor that came with 5:18 left to play, but that was as close as the Indians would be able to get.
Taylor, one of three Indians to finish in double figures, led the team in scoring with 16 points.
Karmelo Clayborne and Devin McCuin dropped in 15 points each.
Davarian Boyd ended the game with eight points and a team-high 14 rebounds.
Jacksonville’s lack of depth played a role in the Indian loss. The Indians got just two points off of the bench, while Silsbee’s reserves scored 11 points.
Jacksonville also had a sub-par night from behind the arc. The Tribe made one triple in the game, compared to the Wildcats’ five baskets from long distance.
Silsbee sank 16-25 (64-percent) from the free throw line, while the Tribe canned 9-11 (81.8-percent) from the charity stripe.
Miller led all players with 32 points and Jared Harris pitched in 17.
Seniors Koda Canady, Devin McCuin, Davarian Boyd, Ryan McCown and Kaden Franklin played in their final game as Indians on Friday.
