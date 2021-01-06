Jacksonville Soccer Showcase to get under way Thur. at Tomato Bowl

Eighteen matches spread out over three days, beginning on Thursday at the Historic Tomato Bowl, will comprise this year's edition of the Jacksonville Soccer Showcase.
Boys varsity and junior varsity teams from Chapel Hill, Henderson, Lindale and Mabank will join Jaacksonville for the event.
Also competing will be New Summerfield (varsity only) and Palestine (junior varsity only).
Action is scheduled to get under way at 11 a.m. Thursday when a junior varsity match between Chapel Hill and Jacksonville will take place.
At 12:30 p.m. the varsity outfits from those two schools will face off.
The final match to be staged on Thursday will feature varsity teams from New Summerfield and Henderson.
That match is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.
On Friday teams from Mabank and Jacksonville will collide, with the junior varsity leading things off at 11 a.m., followed by the varsity fray at 12:30 p.m.
At 6:40 p.m. Friday, New Summerfield will test Lindale in a varsity match.
Jacksonville's final matches will take place on Sat. when the Tribe junior varsity play their counterparts from Lindale at 9 a.m., followed by a varsity match between the Eagles and Indians at 10:30 p.m.
The last match of the showcase is slated to begin at 4:40 p.m. Sat. and will feature the varsity squads from New Summerfield and Chapel Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.