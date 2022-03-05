Jacksonville softball beats Brook Hill for first win of the season

TYLER - Jacksonville recorded its first win of the season on Saturday morning when the Maidens defeated Brook Hill, 11-0, in the Rose City Classic.
Julianna Harwell pitched a complete game shutout and allowed four hits, all singles. She struck out six and didn't walk anyone.
The Maidens did most of the damage in the first and fourth innings when they scored four runs in each.
The Maidens were also able to take advantage of eight walks by Lady Guard pitching.
Claire Gill and Toniyah Tyler had two hits each, with each ripping a double.\
Tyler drove in three runs and Gill picked up two RBI.
Harwell had Jacksonville's remaining hit.
Driving in a run apiece was Lakyn Robinson and Chelsey Speaker.
