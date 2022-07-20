A group of young ladies, third through six graders, braved the sweltering heat that has long-since wore its welcome out in East Texas this week to polish up their softball skills at the Jacksonville Softball Camp.
Camp took place at Fightin' Maiden Field on the Jacksonville High School campus, under the direction of the school's head softball coach Brittney Batten.
Several former Maiden standouts, like Riley Todd, who plays softball at McLennan College in Waco, gave of their time to help with instruction.
By the way, Todd's McLennan team advanced all the way to the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship this past season.
Campers worked on several phases of the game, including getting a good bit of the time in the batting cages where they received one-on-one instruction.
As for coping with the heat, Batten said that she worked plenty of hydration and rest breaks into to keep everyone fresh.
No doubt, quite a few of the young girls that took part in camp this week probably dream about returning to Fightin' Maiden Field in a few years and competing as a varsity Maiden on a (hopefully, much cooler) spring day.
