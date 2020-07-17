Jacksonville softball, volleyball camps canceled

The Jacksonville High School Softball Camp, scheduled for Monday, and the Fightin' Maiden Volleyball Camp, slated to run July 27-29, have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Funeral services for Barbara Sharon Bixler Bridges will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Chad Bixler and Dr. Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Barbara Sharon Bixler Bridges was born …
Funeral services for Tommy Dosser, 67, of Rusk, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Brad Turlington officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Comfort cemetery in Maydelle. Mr. Dosser passed away July 4, 2020, at home with family al…
