Jacksonville spikers finish in 2nd place at Eustace tourney

EUSTACE — An improving Jacksonville Maiden volleyball team won two of their three matches on Saturday to win second-place in the Silver Bracket of the Eustace Tournament.
Head coach Corrie Snider's charges defeated Mildred 2-0 (26-24, 28-26) and Blooming Grove (25-17, 25-15) and fell to Frankston (15-25, 11-25).
Leading the Jacksonville attack was Maegan Holliday with nine kills, Jazyme White with eight and Kaniah Anderson with five.
Holliday added two aces, nine digs and a couple of blocks — White also blocked two shots.
Anderson picked up two aces and two digs.
Also making a significant contributions was Ashley Freeney (28 assists, 4 kills, 6 digs) and Kristen Gonzalez (17 digs, 1 kill).
Tacarra Foreman chipped in four spikes an ace, two blocks and three digs for the Maidens.
Claire Gill collected nine digs and Emily Ortiz added seven.
Jacksonville's Brooke Hornbuckle added two spikes, an ace and a dig to round things out.
The Maidens (6-9) will play in the Athens Tournament beginning on Thursday.
