Jacksonville struggles in 34-13 loss to Pine Tree

Pine Tree scored 34-unanswered points and the Pirates went on defeat Jacksonville 34-13 on homecoming at The Historic Tomato Bowl Friday night.
The Pirate win avenged a 31-21 homecoming loss suffered at the hands of the Tribe last year in Longview.
After a scoreless first quarter, Pine Tree (2-2) scored on the first play of the second period when Noah Salazar burst into the end zone from 11 yards out. Alex Mireles tacked on the point after touchdown giving the Bucs a 7-0 lead.
Pirate quarterback Matt Cates zig-zagged his way through the Indian defense to score a 37-yard touchdown from scrimmage at the 8:22 mark of the opening half.
Pine Tree led 27-0 at halftime after adding two touchdowns in the final 4:39 of the first half on balls recovered in the end zone.
Salazar was credited with his second touchdown of the period when an errant snap went over the head of Jacksonville punter Jesus Nunez, and was scooped up by Salazar.
The Pirates’ final score of the period came with :38 to go in the half. Dalan Montgomery appeared to be on the way to a 7-yard touchdown run, but he fumbled near the goal line and the ball was recovered by Jailyn Attaway, one of the Bucs’ offensive linemen, for a score.
What turned out to be the Pirates’ final score of the evening came on the second play of the third quarter. L’Marion Montgomery scooted around the left side for a 45-yard touchdown, putting the visitors up 34-0 following the successful PAT.
On the first play of the fourth segment Jacksonville was able to get on the scoreboard when Reese Hicks scored on a 1-yard run. The PAT failed.
Hicks did the scoring honors on Jacksonville’s second touchdown, which came with 4:21 left to play, by adding a touchdown run from 18 yards out. Nunez blasted the PAT through the uprights to account for the Tribe’s final point of the tilt.
Hicks’ touchdown capped off a five-play Indian drive that covered 95 yards. The big play of the progression came when Tribe quarterback Brady McCown threw a dart to Elijah Whitaker, who was doubled covered by Pirate defenders. The play, a sidelines route, covered 71 yards and was Jacksonville’s longest play of the game.
Elijah Whitaker led Jacksonville in receiving with four catches for 119 yards while Didi Mares was the top ground gainer for The Indians. He carried 17 times for 78 yards.
McCown went 9-28-0 through the air for 145 yards.
Credit the Pine Tree secondary for covering the Tribe’s leading receiver, Jermaine Taylor, like a blanket with double and triple coverage, seemingly all evening.
Jacksonville (0-4) had 279 total yards in the game; 143 rushing and 136 passing, most of which came in the final half as the Indians were held to 74 total yards in the first half.
Both teams are scheduled to lift the lid on district play next week when the Pirates host Marshall and Jacksonville visits Athens.
