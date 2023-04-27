Jacksonville stuns Spring Hill in bi-district series opener

Jacksonville played a near-flawless game and the Maidens went on to defeat Spring Hill 6-2 in Game 1 of a Class 4A, Region III, Bi-district series on Thursday night at Fightin’ Maiden Field.
Game 2 will get under way at 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill, and if a third game is needed it will commence 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2.
“I thought if we played like we were capable of playing, that we would be able to win,” Jacksonville head softball coach Brittney Batten said. “This group has continued to work hard in practice and they are coming I to the playoffs with the right attitudes and all that paid off for us (Thursday night).”
Fightin’ Maiden fans were treated to perhaps Jacksonville’s best game of the year on Thursday. The stellar play by the Maidens got started from the get go.
Spring Hill’s lead-off hitter, Jovi Spurlock, popped up to first baseman Devonny Ray, who had trouble picking the ball up in the late-afternoon sun. Ray never gave up, though and made the catch with her ungloved hand to get the out.
Jacksonville (15-14), the fourth place team from District 18-4A, never trailed after plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Claire Gill led off with a base hit to the left side and was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Gonzales.
With one out, Lakyn Robinson followed with a base hit to center that scored Gill. Robinson put the brakes on when she reached second base on the throw to the plate.
Jayden Smith followed with a double to left that was deep enough to drive Robinson into score.
The extra base hit was one of five the Maidens clubbed in the game.
The Lady Panthers (26-9), the District 17-4A co-champions and No. 1 seed from the loop, scored both of their runs in the third inning.
Spurlock ripped a one-out triple to right field and scored on a groundout by Kyndall Witt. Delaney Gray followed and doubled her team’s score when she lifted a dinger over the fence in right field, which tied the game, 2-2.
The Maidens scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom half of the third courtesy of a Jasmine Gallegos solo home run, her 11th of the season. Gallegos also hit a double and scored three of the Maidens’ runs.
Emily Ortiz, a senior, had a huge effort for Jacksonville. The designated player, batting seventh in the order, went 3-4 at the dish, with two doubles and an RBI. She also scored a run.
“What a game by Emily Ortiz,” Batten said. “Emily tore a ligament in her knee in her very first varsity game last year and has worked so hard this season to comeback from that injury. I am happy for her.”
Gill, also a senior, went 2-4, with an RBI and a run scored.
Gallegos pitched a complete game to nail down the win in the circle for the Maidens. She gave up two runs, both earned, off of four hits. Gallegos struck out four and walked three.
Defensively, the Maidens played an error-free game while Spring Hill committed one mistake.
Gray, who pitched to all but one batter, was the losing pitcher for Spring Hill. She gave up six runs on nine hits. She fanned 10 and issued four base on balls.
Witt went 2-3 and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.
The Jacksonville-Spring Hill series winner will take on the winner of the Hamshire-Fannett-Vidor series. Vidor won Game 1 of that series on Thursday evening.
