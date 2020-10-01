Sub-varsity cross country teams from Jacksonville High School and Jacksonville Middle School performed well late last week at the Jacksonville Cross Country Invitational.
Jacksonville won first place in the team standings of the 6A-5A Junior Varsity Girl's Division, with the junior varsity boys coming in third place.
In the Middle School Division II Girl's segment Jacksonville captured second place, while the Tribe took third place in the Middle School Division II Boy's race.
JV Girls
Top 3 Teams — Jacksonville (22), Corsicana (45), Hallsville (56)
Individual Winner — Elizabeth N. (JHS), 15:44
JHS Top 5 — 1. Elizabeth N., (15:44); 2. Jacky Salazar, (16:04); 3. Jasmine, (16:14); 7. Jennifer (17:14), 9. Citlaly Rincon (17:42)
JV Boys
Top 3 Teams — Corsicana (24), Jacksonville (36), Hallsville (60)
Individual Winner — Emmanual Franco (CHS), 19:49
JHS Top 5 — 3. Miguel Pinuelas, (20:10); 5. Anthony Porras, (20:31); 8. Jose Escaareno, (20:40); 9. Jared Cardenas, (20:57); 11. Anthony Morales, (21:06).
MS Girls D-II
Top 3 Teams — Hallsville (33), Jacksonville (56), Hubbard (64)
Individual Winner — Jewel McCullough (JMS), 14:36
JMS Top 5 — 1. Jewel McCullough, 14:36; 2. 11. Diana Garcia (16:41); 13. Arely Romero (17:05); 15. Samantha Moreira (17:24); 16. Skyler Coughlin, (17:28).
MS Boys D-II
Top 3 Teams — T.K. Gorman (35), Moore (57), Jacksonville (72)
Individual Winner — Sebastian Juarez (JMS), 12:47
JMS Top 5 — 1. Sebastian Juarez, (12:47); 11. Ishmael Lopez, (14:48); 18. Victor Mendoza, (15:00.1); 19. Javier Melendez, (15:00.5); 20. name not reported, (15:00.9)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.