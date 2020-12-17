Jacksonville sub-varsity teams subdue Athens

While the Jacksonville varsity Indians were idle on Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Athens program, the Tribe junior varsity and freshman teams were able to get their respective games in against the Hornets.
In the junior varsity affair, Jacksonville extinguished the Hornets, 56-23, with the Tribe freshmen winning, 45-37.
Karmelo Clayborne erupted for 21 points, which included 11 points in the first quarter, to sparked the Indians.
Jermaine Taylor knocked in 12 points, while Casey Avery and LaQuentin West scored six apiece.
Jacksonville held Athens to single digits in each period.
In the freshman game, A.J. Gipson and R. Walker poured in 15 and 11 points each to guide the Tribe to the win.
Scoring five points apiece for the Indians was Will Alexander and D. Hamilton.
Jacksonville will host Kilgore on Friday night, with all games scheduled to be played at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The freshmen will get the night started at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 6:15 p.m. and the varsity at 7:30.
Prior to tip-off of the varsity fray, Jacksonville will recognize senior members of both the boy's and girl's basketball teams.
