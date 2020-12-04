Jacksonville suffers a disappointing loss to MP in final game of season

Jacksonville closed the book on the 2020 campaign on Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl by getting taken to the woodshed on Senior Night by the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
MP used a brutal rushing attack to put the Indians on the ropes early as the Tigers posted a 41-13 victory, which is the largest margin of victory for a Tiger team over an Indian squad in the 11 game all-time series.
Jacksonville finished the year with a 1-9 overall record (1-6 in District 9-5A-II), while the Tigers end up 4-6, 2-5.
The Tigers got their first touchdown on their second possession of the game and added touchdown on each of its next-two possessions to take a 21-0 lead with 9:56 to go in the first half.
The visitors led 27-0 at the break following an 8-yard touchdown scamper by Jalen Williams that took place with 3:32 to go in the first half.
MP received the second half kick off and needed just three plays to tack on another touchdown and put the game out of reach for the Tribe.
Caleb Jones powered through the Jacksonville defense for an 82-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 34-0 advantage with 11:o6 left in the third stanza.
Jones was the games leading rusher, tallying 213 yards in nine carries.
Jacksonville scored its first points of the evening with 4:22 left in the third quarter after Tony Penson latched on to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Clater.
For the night Clater, who played in all but two series, went 15-33-2 for 140 yards and one touchdown in his final game as an Indian.
The touchdown capped off a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive.
Sophomore Ryan McCown, Jacksonville's quarterback of the future with Clater scheduled to graduate in May, connected with Devin McCuin for a 51-yard touchdown with 3:44 left to play, which trimmed the Tiger lead to 41-13.
McCown went 2-4-0 in the game for 58 yards.
McCuin was the leading receiver for the Tribe, with four grabs for 103 yards.
MP piled up 410 total yards (364 rushing, 46 passing) compared to the Indians' 233 total yards (140 passing, 32 rushing).
AROUND THE DISTRICT — Texas High finished the regular season undefeated by whipping Whitehouse, 51-21, in Texarkana and will head to the playoffs next week as the top seed out of 9-5A-II. After smashing Hallsville, 70-35, on Friday, Pine Tree earned the second seed, with Whitehouse coming in third. Nacogdoches' Dragons dumped Marshall, 28-13, to finish fourth in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.