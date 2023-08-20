Jacksonville supporters get recharged at annual Pow Wow

Jacksonville High School fans and supporters braved triple-digit temperatures Friday night to attend the annual Pow Wow at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
Pow Wow enabled everyone to get a sneak peak of what is in store this fall from the Cherokee Charmers, Jacksonville Fightin’ Indian Band, cheerleaders and twirlers.
One thing is certain; all of the groups have been working hard in preparation for the new school year.
All of the fall sports – football, volleyball, tennis, cross country, etc. - had their respective coaches and players introduced as they stood along the shady sidelines of the Tomato Bowl.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman delivered a brief message to the crowd as the Fightin’ Indians get set to open the new campaign at 7:30 p.m. Friday by hosting Sulphur Springs.
The Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club also had a large presence. Indian/Maiden fans were able to join the booster club and purchase the latest t-shirts, caps and other assorted spirit merchandise.
So, it’s official. Jacksonville fans are now ready for some football and everything that goes with it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.