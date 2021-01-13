Jacksonville takes hard-fought win over Tyler in 16-5A opener

Another thrilling and highly entertaining basketball game between Jacksonville and Tyler High took place inside the John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday night where the Indians were able to escape with a 68-62 triumph over the Lions.
The Indians (9-5, 1-0) led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but the Lions stormed back to close the margin to 56-54 after Ashad Walker sank a pair of shows from the free throw line with 3:01 left to play.
Walker led the Lions in scoring with 22 points.
With Tyler in the midst of a 9-2 run, Jacksonville head coach Mark Alexander called a time out to get the Tribe back on the right path.
Coming out of the break Vito High took control of things for the Indians.
He scored back-to-back baskets to put the Tribe up by a more comfortable six points.
His first shot was a mid-range jumper, and his second was a thunderous one-hand flush, much to the delight of the Jacksonville fans.
High finished with 21 points for the Tribe, while Devin McCuin scored 13 and Karmelo Clayborne tossed in 11.
Malik Ray dropped in a deuce with 10 ticks left to pull the visitors to within four, 66-62, but that was as close as Tyler would get to winning.
Taylor Wade came in off the bench to give the Tribe a spark by scoring eight points and hauling in several timely rebounds.
The Indians led 31-25 at intermission, with Patrick Clater scoring seven points and collecting six rebounds in the first half.
Both teams may be in for some extra work in practice on free throw shooting this week. Tyler hit 11-20 (55%) from the line, while the Indians connected on 10-24 (41.7%).
Alexander said the ultimate key to the game for the Indians would be to score more points than Tyler.
That they did.
On Friday the Tribe will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Tyler 45, Jacksonville 25.
