Jacksonville-Texas High game to start at 7 p.m.

Updated: November 19, 2020 @ 1:31 pm
Jacksonville, Texas
Friday evening's District 9-5A-II game between the Jacksonville Indians and the Texarkana Texas High Tigers will get under way at 7 p.m. at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Tigers are 7-0, 4-0 while the Indians are 1-6, 1-3.
