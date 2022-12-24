Jacksonville to face familiar foes in 68th Wagstaff Classic

Sixteen boys basketball teams are scheduled to take part in the 68th Wagstaff Classic, hosted by the Tyler Junior College men's basketball team.
The Wagstaff Classic gets under way on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday and will be played at Wagstaff Gymnasium located on the TJC campus.
Ranked No. 15 in the most recent TABC Class 4A poll, head coach Mark Alexander's Jacksonville Indians appear to be on of the marquee teams in this year's event.
Jacksonville, who hasn't played since creaming Kilgore, 61-41, on Dec. 16, will come into the Wagstaff Classic with a 12-3 record.
The Tribe are led by point guard Karmelo Clayborne, the Most Valuable Player in the Central Heights Holiday Hoopsfest earlier this month and shooting Guard Devin McCuin, who has proven adept at exploding from behind the arc as well as driving to the cup for a deuce.
Jacksonville is scheduled to face an ole nemesis, Tyler High, at 8 p.m. on Tue., which will be the final game of the evening session.
The Lions, who have played a challenging non-conference schedule, are 8-5.
The Indians will renew acquaintances with the Wildcats from Whitehouse at 6:45 p.m. on Wed. Whitehouse is 7-8 on the year. Generally when the Tribe and the 'Cats do battle, one can throw the records out the window.
Jacksonville's third game will take place at 8 p.m. on Thur. and will be the final game of the Wagstaff Classic. The Indians will square off against Lindale, who comes in with an impressive 13-2 slate.
Brook Hill (9-3) will also be playing in the Wagstaff Classic this year.
The Guard will go up against Brownsboro at 5:30 p.m. on Tue., will play the Tyler HEAT at 2:45 p.m. on Wed. and will conclude with a 2:45 p.m. date with the Van Vandals on Thur.
The Guard have collected wins over Tyler-Chapel Hill and Tatum this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.