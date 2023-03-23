Jacksonville to host District 18-4A Tennis Championships early next week

The District 18-4A Tennis Championships are right around the corner.
Opening round play is scheduled to under way at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts, located on Corinth Road.
Champions in each division will be crowned on Wednesday.
One neat feature of this years’ district tournament, is the fact that teams from the county’s three largest schools - Jacksonville, Bullard and Rusk – will all be competing against each other, along with student athletes from Hudson, Madisonville and Palestine.
Here’s a glance at the early action involving players from Jacksonville, Bullard and Rusk.
Boys Singles
Bullard’s Ethan Johnson has a first round bye and will take on either a player from Madisonville or Hudson in Round 2.
After receiving first round byes, Kaleb Baldwin (Rusk) and Danny Ramirez (Jacksonville) will face off in the second round.
Caleb Heath of Bullard earned a first round bye and will start off against Zack Trevathan from Hudson in Round 2.
Jacksonville’s Alex Hesterly will also see his first action in the second round where he will face either Cirano Saldano (Madisonville) or Uriel Castillo (Palestine).
Girls Singles
Bullard’s Maddie Majors was awarded a top-of-the-bracket bye to start things off. She will go up against either Hope Nimitz (Rusk) or Yesli Miranda (Madisonville) in the second round.
Lillian Zavala, representing Tribe Tennis, will play Hudson’s Reagan Rhiddlehoover in the first round.
Sarah McCullough has a free pass in Round 1 and will see her first action in the second round where she is slated to test Gina Habeck (Palestine).
In other first round action, Rusk’s Kaitlin Hardy will battle Sonora Day of Hudson.
The other bye went to Bullard’s Ava Roberts. Roberts will advance to play either a representative from Madisonville or Palestine in Round 2.
Boys Doubles
Thorton/Hassell of Rusk will face Dosser/Hernandez of Tribe Tennis in the first round.
Bullard’s Hamilton/Looney were awarded a first round bye and will play Freeman/Stasel (Palestine) in Round 2.
Another duo getting a free pass to start the day is Brooks/Morgan (Bullard). The Panther tandem will play Capps/Myers (Hudson) in Round 2.
Kohler/Hassell (Jacksonville) will also get rolling in Round 2 by challenging the winners of an opening round match between Madisonville and Palestine.
Girls Doubles
Lighter/Lighter of Bullard got the green light to Round 2 where they will face off against either Filer/Ford of Rusk or Santillan/Moran out of Palestine.
Jacksonville’s Dye/Cornejo will see their first action of the tourney in the second round where they will go up against DiSanto/McDougald (Madisonville).
Tribe Tennis’ Trawick/Fontenot have drawn Huynh/Cueva from Palestine as their second round foes.
Bullard’s pairing of Minton/Constante received a free ticket to Round 2 where they will meet Carmen/Fraley out of Madisonville.
Mixed Doubles
Set to collide in Round 1 is Weidenfeller/Hamilton from Bullard and the Tribe’s Ortega/Otero.
Jacksonville’s Silva/Mireles have a first round bye and will meet Nelson/Nelson (Madisonville) in Round 2.
Bullard’s Brooks/Thurman will be on the court for the first time when they play a team from either Palestine of Hudson in the second round.
