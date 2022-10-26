Jacksonville to host Lindale on Senior Night

Jacksonville High School football fans will have their final opportunity to catch the team in action at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night when Lindale’s Eagles are slated to come in for a District 9-4A-I fray.
Jacksonville is 2-6 overall and 1-3 in district play.
The Eagles (5-4, 3-2) will be dropping the curtain on their regular season on Friday.
Lindale beat Palestine by 25 points at home last week. Conversely, the Indians lost to Palestine by three points in Palestine earlier this month.
Jacksonville is still alive as far as the playoffs are concerned – only Athens has been mathematically eliminated – but the Indians will need to defeat Lindale this week and win at Henderson next week to have a realistic shot of being one of the four 9-4A-I post season representatives.
“Our focus is on winning this week,” Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman said. “The Palestine loss was a tough one to get over, but we’re not looking back, and we are not thinking about next week.”
Injuries have crippled the Tribe severely this season. Holman said he hopes to be getting some kids back in time for the Lindale game.
“The bye week couldn’t come at a better time for us, because it gave us a chance to get some kids healthy. We have been injury riddled this season,” Holman said.
Holman indicated that Ryan Walker will be returning. Walker has primarily been used as a slot receiver, but has also taken snaps at running back.
Thad Hoffpauir, Trent Powell and Rolando Munoz are working their way back to active duty and Holman hopes that they will be cleared to play by Friday.
The Eagle offense is averaging 48 points a game in district play and will present a challenge for the Jacksonville defense, who has been allowing 47 points a game in conference frays.
“Lindale is a solid football team,”Holman said. “They like to run about 60-percent of the time and they have a big-physical offensive line. Their quarterback runs well and when he throws the ball he has a 6-foot-6 and a 6-foot-1 receiver to throw to, and those kids can really get up and get the ball.”
Holman said by having a bye last week, it has given the Indians extra time to prepare for Lindale.
“We understand what they like to do and how they will line up,” he said. “Lindale has so many things that they do well; we will have to be able to out there and make the plays.”
Like Jacksonville, the Eagles have much to play for on Friday. An Eagle victory will give the team third place in the district, while a loss could have a devastating effective, depending on what Jacksonville, Palestine and Henderson do the next two weeks.
Friday will also be Senior Night at the Tomato Bowl. The pregame ceremonies are scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. and 26 members of the Indian football team are scheduled to be recognized, in addition to senior members of the Fightin’ Indians Band, Cherokee Charmers, Cheerleaders and Twirlers.
District 9-4A-I this week
Lindale (5-4, 3-2) at Jacksonville (2-6, 1-3)
Henderson (1-7, 1-3) at Palestine (3-4, 1-3)
Chapel Hill (6-2, 4-0) at Athens (2-6, 0-4)
Kilgore is idle.
