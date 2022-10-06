Jacksonville to host run-happy Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs will be making their first trip to the Historic Tomato Bowl in over two decades on Friday when the Bulldogs are slated to take on Jacksonville’s Indians.
Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. in what will be the Tribe’s next-to-last home game of the season.
Jacksonville and Chapel Hill last met during the 2001 season when the Indians carved out a 28-12 victory.
After opening the season with losses to Gilmer and Van, head coach Jeff Riordan’s Bulldogs have won three straight and will come in with a 3-2, 1-0 worksheet.
Chapel Hill’s conference victory was a 42-21 decision over Palestine on Sept. 23.
Jacksonville, who is coached by Jason Holman, is 2-3, 0-1 after falling 56-7 to Kilgore in the district 9-4A-I opener last week in Kilgore.
Perhaps Chapel Hill should change its nickname to the Runnin’ Bulldogs, because one thing Chapel Hill does and does it well, is run the football.
The Bulldogs average 8.2 yards per rush, with a pair of sophomore speed demons leading the charge.
Rickey Stewart has run for 674 yards and has scored four rushing touchdowns. He averages 10.1 yards per carry.
Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon has piled up 494 yards on the ground and has scored six touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per scamper.
The Bulldogs are averaging 300 yards rushing per game and 143 passing.
Jacksonville will be looking to get back on track. The Tribe’s two-game winning streak was halted by Kilgore last week.
The vaunted Kilgore defense held the Tribe to a season low 156 total yards.
Jacksonville was without two of its running backs, Jayden Boyd (knee) and Rolando Munoz (shoulder) a week ago. Their absence was felt as Jacksonville managed just 41 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs.
Nest week the Indians will visit Palestine, prior to their bye on Oct. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.