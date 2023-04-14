Jacksonville Track and Field to send solid contingent to Area meet

MADISONVILLE -Jacksonville High School will be well represented at the upcoming Area track and field meet in Bullard.
The Maidens had six individuals finish in the top four at the District 18-4A Track and Field Championships, in addition to the 4X200 Meter Relay team (Jazmyne White, Tia Fuller, Trunijah Butler, Sa’Kiya Anderson) winning the gold medal and the 4X100 Meter Relay unit and 4X400 Meter team each coming in second place, respectively.
Palestine finished first in the varsity girls team standings by accumulating 148 points.
Next was Hudson with 129, followed by Jacksonville with 118.
Jacksonville head girls track and field coach Sharae Schmitt seemed pleased that her team was able to perform so well despite having just 11 girls compete at the district meet.
The Tribe also scored some impressive finishes.
In the 100 Meter Dash, Devin McCuin finished in first place after being timed in 10.95. Jwaylon Kennedy came in second place, stopping the timer on 11.43.
McCuin finished in second place in the 200 Meter Dash and in Long Jump and ran the final leg of Jacksonville’s 4X100 Meter Relay team (Cash Bearden, Nehemiah Boyd, Kennedy, McCuin) that came in third place.
Davarian Boyd brought home the gold in Shot Put. His winning toss covered 47’-7.5”.
Palestine (165), Hudson (133) and Bullard (97) were the top finishers in the team standings. Jacksonville tallied 92 points, followed by Rusk (71) and Madisonville (59).
The top four finishers in each event from District 17 and 18 will compete in the Area meet in Bullard on Wednesday, April 19.
District 17 is comprised of Carthage, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore and Spring Hill.
The District 18-4A Track and Field Championships were held on Wednesday and Thursday at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville.
Girls-Jacksonville top four finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Jazymne White, 12.52
400 Meter Dash- 1. Lanajah Ticey, 1:01.66
1600 Meter Run- 4. Emily Martinez, 5:47.76
3200 Meter Run- 4. Martinez,12:27.31
4X100 Meter Relay- 2. JHS (White, Trunijah Butler, KayLee Boyd, Sa’Kiya Anderson), 49.15
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. JHS (White, Fuller, Butler, Anderson), 1:45.05
4X400 Meter Relay- 2. JHS (Ticey, Fuller, Butler, Katie Alexander), 4:12.48
Long Jump- 3. White, 17’-4”
Triple Jump- 1. White, 37’- 5.5”
High Jump- 3. Fuller, 4’-11”
Boys-Jacksonville top four finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Devin McCuin, 10.95, 2. Jwaylon Kennedy, 11.43
200 Meter Dash- 2. McCuin, 22.12
1600 Meter Run- 4. Angel Luna, 4:45.88
3200 Meter Run- 4. Luna, 10:32.44
110 Hurdles, 4. Kendrick Grant, 17.43
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS (Cash Bearden, Nehemiah Boyd, Kennedy, McCuin), 42.98
Long Jump- 2. McCuin, 21’-5”
Triple Jump- 4. Brendan Richards, 40’-2.25”
Shot Put- 1. Davarian Boyd, 47’-7.5”
Discus- 4. D. Boyd, 121’-10”
