Jacksonville track teams do well at Tribe Relays

On a near-perfect day weather wise, track and field teams from Jacksonville High School combined for over 20 podium finishes at the Jacksonville Tribe Relays, held Friday at Howard Cook Field.
Final team point totals were not available as of press time Monday, but the Indians had four first place finishes, one runner-up finish and four third place efforts.
The Maidens also took top honors in four events, finished in second place in four more, and claimed the bronze medal in five events.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers from Bullard also performed admirably.
The Bullard boys came in first place in four events, second place in four, and took a pair of third place finishes.
The Lady Panthers earned two runner up finishes and claimed a bronze medal.
Rusk's boys finished in second place in a trio of events, while the Lady Eagles came in third place in two events.
Other schools taking part in the meet were Chapel Hill, Corsicana, Henderson, Lindale, West Rusk, Whitehouse and Van (girls only).
A noteworthy effort was recorded by Corsicana's Gabe Gilfillan, who cleared 17'-0” in pole vault to easily win first place.
VARSITY BOYS RESULTS (JHS, Rusk, Bullard top three finishers)
100M-1. Chris Carpenter, JHS, 10.78
200M-3. Cameron Robinson, JHS, 23.37
400M-3. Cayden Duran, Rusk, 53.88
800M-1. Harrison Meador, Bullard, 2:05.03; 2. Caleb Jellison, Bullard, 2:05.35
1600M-1. Hayden Jeffus, Bullard, 4:49.46
3200M-1. Hayden Jeffus, Bullard, 10:21.47; 3. Marco Hernandez, JHS, 11:00.00
110M Hurdles- 1. Cameron Baldwin, Bullard, 15.77
300M Hurdles- 3. Cameron Baldwin, Bullard, 47.34
4X100 Relay- 1. JHS (Cameron Robinson, Ethan Mobley, Kaleb Clayton, Chris Carpenter), 42.16; 3. Bullard (Tristen Shewmake, Bryson Lunscombe, Nicholas Hooley, Landon Wheeler), 43.60
4X 200 Relay- 1. JHS (Robinson, Mobley, Clayton, Carpenter), 1:31.64; 3. Bullard (Harrison Meador, Christian Johnson, Nicholas Hooley, Landon Wheeler).
4X400 Relay- 2. Bullard (Meador, Johnson, Hooley, Wheeler), 3:33.41
Long Jump- 3. Landon Weaver, Rusk, 19'-11.75”
Shot Put- 2. Rylan Reynolds, Rusk, 44'-10.75”; 3. Aidan Gay, JHS, 41'-0”
Discus- 2. Garrett Blaylock, Rusk, 127'-.5”
Triple Jump — 1. Chris Carpenter, JHS, 43'-5.75”
High Jump — 2. Chris Carpenter, JHS, 6'-2”; 3. Vito High, JHS, 5'-10”
VARSITY GIRLS RESULTS (JHS, Rusk, Bullard top three finishers)
100M- 3. Jazymn White, JHS, 12.85
200M- 1. Katelyn Hogg, JHS, 25.97
400M- 2. Chloe Howard, Bullard, 1:05.76; 3. Abby Petty, Bullard, 1:05.82
800M- 2. Madison Soultanova, JHS, 2:37.37; 3. Reyna Munoz, 2:39.25
1600M- 1. M. Soultanova, JHS, 5:57.49; 2. A. Davis, JHS, 5:57.49; 3. R. Munoz, JHS, 6:02.92
3200M- 1. A Davis, JHS, 13:04.00; 2. R. Munoz, JHS, 13:10.20; 3. M. Soultanova, JHS, 13:18.00
100M Hurdles- 3. Zoe Fields, Rusk, 17:37
4X200M Relay- 1. JHS (J. White, K. Hogg, A. Freeney, T. Foreman), 1:48.37
Long Jump- 3. Jazymn White, JHS, 16'-3.5”
High Jump- 2. Ashley Waterman, Bullard, 5'-4”; 3. Grace Abercrombie, JHS, 5'-2”
