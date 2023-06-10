Jacksonville Tribe Soccer Camp proved to be popular destination

It's always a good thing when an organization is forced to move to a new venue due to a significant increase in participation.
That's exactly what happened with the Jacksonville Tribe Soccer Camp this week. With around 60 boys and girls having signed up, the grass soccer field at Jacksonville High School was no longer big enough to host the large number of attendees; hence the four-day event was forced to move to the spacious Jacksonville Soccer Association Complex.
With the Jacksonville Tribe soccer team having just missed a trip to the Class 4A state tournament this past season, and the Fightin' Maidens making it all the way to the regional tournament, interest in Jacksonville (or Soccertown) soccer continues to be at, perhaps, an all-time high.
This year's featured instructors were Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo, Maidens' assistant coach Roy Alvarez and Martin Melchor, a former NCAA Division-I soccer player at Coastal Carolina University, who was recently named as the head men's soccer coach at Angelina College in Lufkin. The trio are all graduates of Jacksonville High School.
