Jacksonville Tribe Youth Sports announce Mother-Son Dance and registration

The Jacksonville Tribe Youth Sports organization will be hosting a Mother-Son Dance from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.
The event will take place at the VFW Hall (201 Memorial Dr., Jacksonville).
Tickets are $5 per person. Refreshments will be available, and a D.J. will be spinning the tunes.
Those attending may also purchase photos from the evening.
Proceeds from the dance will go towards new equipment for the fall season.
First registration day set for May 1
The Jacksonville Tribe will have its first registration day for the upcoming season from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 1 at Bowens Temple Church (308 N. Bolton St., Jacksonville).
Parents/guardians should bring a copy of the child's birth certificate, a recent photograph and the physical form or wellness check. For questions, call Derrick (903) 284-1793.
Additional sign-up days are scheduled for June 5 and July 10 at the same time and location.
Tribe youth football is open for those ages 4-12 years-old. No 7th graders will be allowed to sign up.
The sign-up fee is $85 for those ages 4-6 and $150 for those between the ages of seven and 12.
