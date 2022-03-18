Jacksonville trounced by Lady Pack in 16-5A opener

Lufkin touched up two Jacksonville pitchers for 17 hits in route to taking a 19-4 victory over the Maidens in the District 16-5A opener which was played at Fightin' Maiden Field on Friday afternoon.
The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.
The Lady Pack moved to 11-5, 1-0 with the win. Jacksonville slipped to 3-10-1, 0-1.
It may be Spring Break in the Lufkin ISD, but the Lady Pack's first-three hitters were certainly not on a break.
The trio - Akijshia Cottrell, Ryleigh Mills and Laney Currier went 9-14 at the plate and drove in eight runs.
Cottrell, Lufkin's lead-off hitter went 5-5, with a home run, three RBI and five runs scored.
Mills launched a home run and drove in three runs while Currier churned out two hits in three official trips and two RBI.
After Lufkin scored three runs in the first, Jacksonville answered back by plating a trio of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Juliana Harwell doubled into the corner in left field for the Maidens and Toniyah Tyler stroked a run-producing base hit in the frame.
Tyler went 3-3 at the plate with two doubles and a pair or RBI for Jacksonville, while Harwell belted two doubles in three official trips.
Lakyn Robinson, the Maidens' clean-up hitter, had two hits, including a double.
Jacksonville trailed 5-2 after two innings before the Lady Pack added five runs in the third and fourth frames to move ahead, 15-3, after four innings.
The Maidens added a run in the fifth on an RBI-single by Tyler.
After Tyler's hit, Lufkin pitcher Mia Concha sat down the next two batters she faced to end the game, as Jacksonville left the bases loaded.
Concha went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.
Gallegos started for the Maidens and lasted 3.1 frames and was the losing pitcher. Harwell finished up in the circle for the home team.
Defensively, the Maidens struggled on the windy afternoon and committed seven errors.
