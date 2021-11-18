TYLER — The Jacksonville United U11 girls soccer team finished as the second place team in the Brookshires Fall Kickoff Tournament last weekend at Lindsey Park in Tyler.
Despite going up against older foes, the young ladies from Jacksonville fought hard from start to finish and showed grit and determination on the pitch.
Team members are (in no particular order): Kamille Rios, Kynlie Boyd, Abby Castillo, Ava Mehlenbacher, Braysea Risinger and Eisley Telles.
Also included on the team are Camila Romero, Emily Mondragon, Brisa Canchola, Ashley Remigio, Brylee Hooker, Kimberly Rodriquez, Estrella Casiano and Maybree Lucian.
Serving as the team's head coach is Julio Castillo.
