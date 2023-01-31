Jacksonville uses formidable inside game to subdue Bullard, 61-44

Jacksonville handed Bullard its first District 18-4A loss on Tuesday night at John Alexander Gymnasium where the Tribe prevailed, 61-44.
The victory enabled the Indians to avenge a loss suffered to the Panthers when the two teams played in Bullard a couple of weeks ago.
Bullard fell to 23-5, 5-1 while the Indians now stand at 19-8, 5-1. Both clubs are tied for first place in the league standings.
Leading 14-13 to start the second quarter, Jacksonville went on a 14-2 run to start the stanza off and went on to lead 33-20 at halftime.
The last three baskets during the spurt, one by Devin McCuin and two by Karmelo Clayborne, saw the Indians quickly jet into the lane and score a lay up. Jacksonville had a great deal of success all evening of driving inside and scoring off of high-percentage shots.
Karmelo Clayborne, the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, said this was due to the fact that the Tribe played in NASCAR mode on Tuesday.
“We were able to play much faster that we did when we played them the first time,” he said. “We wanted to get down the floor and run our offense before they had time to set up their defense.”
The Panthers were able to pull to within 10 points, 48-38, with 7:49 left in regulation, but that would be as close as Bullard would be able to get.
Devin McCuin finished with 13 points for the Tribe.
Jacksonville also got quality minutes from Jermaine Taylor, who chipped in 14 points, six of which came in the first quarter on baskets from down low.
Davarian Boyd, Jacksonville’s leading rebounder, pulled down 15 boards while exceeding his normal offensive output by scoring nine points.
“We had an off day from practice and we decided to get together as a team and practice on our own,” Boyd said. “I was able to work on some things offensively that paid off (Tuesday night).”
Gage Nuckolls led Bullard in scoring with 15 points, followed by Jeffrey Brooks with eight and Garrett Nuckolls with seven.
In its win over Jacksonville earlier this month, Bullard drained 10 triples. It was a different story on Tuesday when the Panthers faced more defensive pressure from the Indians and were able to make only 2-15 (13.3%) from behind the arc.
On the flip side, Jacksonville connected on 3-of-9 (33.3%) from long range.
The Indians will trek to Palestine on Friday, while the Panthers will be in Madisonville.
