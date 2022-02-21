Jacksonville varsity tennis report: Tyler Tournament

Student-athletes from Jacksonville High garnered a trio of third place wins, as well as a fourth place finish at the Tyler Tournament on Friday.
In Girls "B" Singles, Claudia Mireles defeated teammate Camden Fontenot, 8-3, in the third place match.
Mireles also collected triumphs over players from Kilgore (8-1) and Whitehouse (5-7, 6-0, (10-6)) before falling to Center, 5-7 in the semi-finals.
Fontenot, who came in fourth, registered wins over Bullard (8-5) and Center (default).
In Boys "A" Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Will Ronyon came in third after defeating Kilgore 6-2, 7-6 and falling to teams from Center 2-6, 0-6 and Beaumont West Brook 2-6, 4-5.
Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor ended up in third place in Girls "B" Doubles.
The Tribe duo beat teams from Nacogdoches (8-2), Kilgore 6-0, 6-2 before dropping a 6-7, 4-6 decision to Bullard in the semi finals.
In the third place match Bentoski/Ugbebor chalked up a 5-7, 7-6, 10-6 triumph over rivals from Whitehouse.
