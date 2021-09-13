Jacksonville volleyball comes up short against East Texas Chargers

Jacksonville battled back in the second set to even things up against the East Texas Chargers on Friday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium, but that seemed to wake the visitors up as the Chargers took the next two games to stop the Maidens, 3-1 (25-7, 24-26, 25-10, 25-17).
Tacarra Foreman suppled Jacksonville with four kills, three blocks and two digs while Kaniah Anderson added a kill, two blocks and two digs.
Kristen Gonzalez picked up a spike to go along with seven digs and Chesni Speaker tallied four assists and three digs.
Brooke Hornbuckle had three kills, an ace and a block for the Maidens (10-14).
Jacksonville will host Center at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
